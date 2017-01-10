BLOG: Am I In a Toxic Relationship? #mwjr #01/10/17

Thank you for checking out our corner of the KCBI website! This morning on “Morning’s With Jeff and Rebecca” we talked about toxic relationships – specifically friendships – and how to know you’re in one. We found this gem on Today.com and the following is direct ly quoted from the original post.

1. She makes you feel badly about yourself.

This person loves to find everything that is wrong with you AND tell you — what you’re wearing, your weight, what you say, what you do — their goal is to bring you down.

Or she competes with you. She wants you to know her kids are more successful than your kids, or that she has a bigger house than you. All of this negativity means absolutely nothing about you — it tells you that she is feeling really badly about herself.

2. She brings lots of drama.

She needs you for everything, and right away, too — calling and texting you multiple times a day. And, if you don’t answer or can’t answer— she texts you 57 times. She gets angry over tiny things and often has some terrible situation that she needs to be bailed out of. She moans and groans and complains about everyone and everything — and it’s always someone else’s fault.

3. She betrays your trust — and usually, not just once.

This is often a deal breaker. You trust her with your personal truths, vulnerabilities, thoughts — and she tells someone else about them and you find out. This is a serious violation. A good friend should be like a vault — you put things in, and they never come out.

For the rest of the list click HERE.