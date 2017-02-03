Arise To Intimacy.

This morning I was listening to the Message at 9am -10am and it was mainly about Being Alive in Christ and When we think on Heavenly things or Earthly things all the time, shows us if we are in this world and apart of it or In this world and NOT OF IT. He shared pretty disturbing statistics of America. He said that 95 or 96% of America believes in God, but 1 in 3-4 would be willing to lay their life for their faith and live like the disciples were called to do 1 in 5-6 consider their faith in Christ the most SIGNIFICANT thing in their life. When I heard these numbers I was heart broken!!!! . So many people know God for a Religion, but miss the Most AWESOMENESS Romance Deep Relationship with Him, I have been married 2 times, and in this second Marriage I have learned God more intimate ( romance) than my husband at times, There is so much more fulfillment than running this daily rat race of life if we STOP for, with and in God. Enoch walked with God, and pleased God. Seek, GOD lover