Being Your Best Friend Is Selfish Of Me

My heart was so happy when I entered the restaurant and my daughter immediately left her teammates to sit next to me at the table. I wondered if the other mothers were jealous that we have such a close relationship that my fourteen year old would prefer my company over their daughters. It was a silly thing that made me super happy. Maybe its because I know that time with her is limited. The next time I blink she’ll be off on her grownup adventures.

We have moved a couple times this past year and each time to a new school and new culture. Each new group of people has their own nuances, patterns and unspoken rules. This is simply the natural outcome of spending a considerable amount of time together. Being the new girl, my daughter has been cautious, or more accurately: insecure, about how she interacts with the group. As much as I would like to keep her all to myself; it feels wrong.

Parenting is push and pull. Push out into the world, pull back in to dress wounds. Repeat. This time though, I don’t want to push her back out there. I want to pull her in and never let her go. I can see her growing into an incredibly intelligent young woman. Her dry sense of humor and well timed comic relief makes her absolutely hysterical to hang out with, and in truth, I don’t want to share her. My mind knows that she needs friends her own age and she needs to practice making new friends and building new relationships, but I’m selfish and running out of time.

On the ride home I wanted to live in the fantasy that she and I could be best friends until the end of time but that isn’t really fair to her. My mom heart wants to keep her all to myself but my mom logic screams this isn’t healthy. Instead, I open the discussion about how things are going with the team on the ride home. She shares her feelings and her insecurities about fitting in. I encourage her and give her advice of how to develop friendships. It’s the role I was called to play in her life since she was born: helping her understand the world so that she can survive in it. Helping her understand God so she can thrive in it. Giving her the confidence in herself and God to know that she is someone worth friendship. Being best friends with my daughter can wait, the people in her world need the chance to see how incredibly amazing she is.