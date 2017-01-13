BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 01/13/17

Here’s what happening this weekend that is good and fun for your family!

Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo!

Going all the way through February, Dallas Zoo’s admission price drops with the temps. Until Feb. 28, Dallas Zoo guests can visit the African penguins (and all the other 2,000+ residents) for just $7 per person. Children 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are always free!

Dallas Zoo

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75203

The Dallas Cowboys Post-Season Kick-Off Event

The Dallas Cowboys and Fans United will host a Postseason Kickoff event at The Star in Frisco ahead of the Cowboys first playoff game the following day. Cowboys fans of all ages are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Hall of Famer Charles Haley sign autographs inside the newly opened retail store. There will be giveaways every 30 minutes for autographed footballs, jerseys and even playoff tickets. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase their favorite apparel at Fans United to show their support for the Cowboys throughout the playoffs. The day will be free of charge to the community. Those in attendance can also purchase tickets on-site for a tour of The Star. (Just opened up to the public this past week for tours)

Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2017 from 12:00-4pm

The Star in Frisco

9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo: All Western Parade

Thousands are expected to line the streets of downtown Fort Worth to enjoy the Western Parade that marks the opening weekend of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Spectators can see plenty of horses, wagons and riders along the parade route, but no motorized vehicles. There will also be herd drovers, stagecoaches, equestrian troupes and more.

There is no charge to view the parade standing along the parade route, but reserved seating at Sundance Square ($25) or the Convention Center ($15) is also available if purchased in advance. Reserved seating ticket includes general admission to the Stock Show grounds (rodeo performance not included).

Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2017 11:00 AM

Sundance Square

420 Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Free Family Connection Night – Game On Night (Christie Elementary School in Plano)

Kick off a new year by coming to Family Connection Nights while having a blast with Pictionary, Headbanz and deciding it’s “Game ON!” for your family!

We’ll enjoy a great evening of FUN games and you’ll make a Family Pennant with your crew! Go home with a tool to guide your family in creating your own Mission/Vision Statement, too!

As usual, bring your own dinner and/or snacks (optional). Yes, everything’s totally FREE!

Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 6pm!

Location: Christie Elementary School in Plano

3801 Rainier Rd, Plano, TX 75023

Feed the City: Making Meals for the Homeless presented by Tango Tab

Come out and join us as we get together to work to make an impact in our community. FYI: This event is the 1st Saturday of every month at Gordon Biersch. So far since we have been doing this (3 years), we have made over 500,000 meals!

Saturday, January 14th!

Please arrive between 8:30am and 8:45am. We will begin promptly at 9am. Goes until 11:30

Who Can Attend: Anyone that can make a sandwich – no kids who have to be tended to. We have had kids there as young as 3yo.

What to Bring: You can bring any of the items in any combination, but this is what we recommend…

For approximately $16, you can get….

3 Packs of Meat (we prefer chicken or turkey)

3 (16 slice) American Cheese

4 Loaves of Wheat Bread – try to find a loaf that has 20 slices (not including the ends)

1 Container of Raisins

1 Bag of Baby Carrots

The goal is to make enough sandwiches to feed 5,000-10,000 people!

Location: Gordon Bierch

7401 Lone Star Dr. B120, Plano, TX 75924

Free parking behind the Restaurant in the parking garage or in front of it (limited space up front).

Gordon Biersch – Plano will also be open once we are done if you would like to order food or drinks.

All of the food gets delivered to SoupMobile!

There you have it! Hope to see you out at one of these events and may you and your family have a blessed weekend up ahead!