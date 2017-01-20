BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 01/20/17

Here is Jay Allen’s list of fun weekend activities for you and your family!

Texas Rangers Fan Fest 2017 (Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2017)

Activities include autographs with current, future and past players; home run derby; bullpen toss; running the bases; wiffle ball games; a kids zone with Rangers Mascot Captain; batting cages; clubhouse tours; selfie stations and more.

Autograph sessions are scheduled at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Capital One Club, Third Floor of Hall of Fame, Hyundai Club, and Jack Daniel’s Club. Autograph times are subject to change. Individuals scheduled to appear include Adrian Beltre, Carlos Gomez, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Delino DeShields, Doug Brocail, Elvis Andrus, Jeff Banister, Joey Gallo, Jonathan Lucroy, Keone Kela, Matt Bush, Nick Martinez, Nomar Mazara, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Rua, Sam Dyson, Shin-Soo Choo, Tony Beasley, Yu Darvish, Bobby Jones, Matt Harrison, Darren Oliver, David Murphy, Ivan Rodriguez, Kevin Mench, Mark McLemore, Rusty Greer, Michael Young and Pete O’Brien.

$10 for adults, $5 for children. First Base Box Office opens at 7 a.m. to sell admission tickets, and the First Base Gate will open at 9 a.m. for fans to enter Fan Fest.

Get tickets at: http://m.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/info/fan-fest

Superhero Night: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz (Friday, Jan. 20th, 2017)

Come join the Central Avengers as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. January 20th is Superhero Night at the AAC. Bring your camera for photo ops with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Star-Lord, and many, many more. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $7!

Get your tickets to the game here: http://www.mavs.com/promotions/superheronight/

When The Earth Shakes Exhibition (This Saturday, All The Way Through Sept. 2nd, 2017 – FREE)

(Recurs weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)

Hold on tight! Get ready for earthquakes and tsunamis! Jump on the Quake Karaoke platform and match an earthquake seismogram! Build your structure, set it on a “beach” and launch a wave in the 16-ft Tsunami Tank! Then replay the impact in slow-mo and improve your design. Complete Puzzled Earth, the plate tectonic puzzle, before time runs out and the pieces fall! Spin through geologic time to make Earth’s continents move and re-form. Be an engineer as you design and build structures to withstand earthquakes on the Shake Table. Find out what engineers do to keep our world safer…When the Earth Shakes!

Location: American Airlines C.R. Smith Museum in Fort Worth

More information can be found at: https://www.fortworth.com/event/when-the-earth-shakes-exhibition/20022/