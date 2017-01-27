BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 01/27/17

Don’t have any plans for the weekend? No problem! Jay Allen has several family friendly activities for you and your family that are both fun and affordable this weekend! Check it out!

1. Michael Jr. will be Bringin’ The Funny (Sunday, January 29th @ 5PM)

With appearances on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Oprah, The Late Late Show, BET’s ComicView, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, to name a few, Michael Jr. is hailed as one of today’s most gifted comics. This month, the celebrated comedian will be “Bringin’ The Funny …Stand-Up & Be Encouraged” tour to Colleyville, TX on Sunday, January 29th @ 5 PM. With tickets at an affordable $20 each, the show is fun and appropriate for the whole family. His clean yet fresh approach of using everyday life occurrences in his comedy creates a hilarious interaction with the audience that is unscripted and unplanned. Each show is sure to not only bring laughter but encouragement. This hopeful, honest and hilarious style of comedy will leave audiences inspired to give and serve others. Additionally, surprises will take place during the critically acclaimed comedian’s highly anticipated “Break Time” that shouldn’t be missed.

Michael Jr will be speaking at the weekend services on Jan 28/29 in Colleyville and will be broadcast live at our Roanoke Campus and Compass Center location.

Get your Tickets Before They Sell Out here: https://store.michaeljr.com/products/michael-jr-live-colleyville-tx-bringin-the-funny-comedy-show-january-29

2. Harlem Globetrotters @ American Airlines Center

Abe Saperstein founded the Harlem Globetrotters in 1926, and they played their first road game in Hinckley, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1927. Since then, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 144 million fans in 122 countries and territories worldwide – introducing many to the sport of basketball – pioneers in popularizing the slam dunk, fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave.

Tickets are $25-$30 apiece and they will be playing on Saturday at both 2pm/7pm & Sunday at 2pm this weekend!

Get them here: http://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/98723/806223?camefrom-cfc_AACenter_HG2017_Presale&camefrom=EMCL_1324215_50817064

3. Texas Rangers Winter Carnival (Saturday, Jan. 28th @ Dr. Pepper Ballpark)

Join the Texas Rangers for a family friendly – and free – fan fest at the Frisco’s Roughriders Ballpark. Guests will have a chance to meet players, get autographs, play catch on the field and run the bases. Concessions will be available for purchase including several $1 deals including hot dogs, hot chocolate, and so much more! The Roughriders team store will be open for browsing and buying and 2017 season ticket packages will be for sale.

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fan Fest on the field and in the concourse

Noon-1 p.m.: Autographs with select Rangers players (free and open to the public)