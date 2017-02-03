BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 02/03/17

Don’t have any plans for the upcoming weekend? Well Jay Allen has you covered! First off, it’s Superbowl Sunday this weekend and this truly is a great chance to get plugged into your local church and get acquainted with your local community. Don’t be afraid to branch out this weekend!

Also, don’t forget that we’re giving away HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference tickets every hour this Saturday, February 4th, from 6am-6pm! All you have to do is listen for your cue to text in and that’s it!

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

Monster Jam (AT&T Stadium – Saturday, February 4th @ 7PM)

Monster Jam® is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more. Monster Jam events leave you on the edge of your seat as these competitors thrill fans with jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats. Tickets start at $20!

Get your tickets here: http://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00511FCF81324C?clickid=0e8VrURZH2yA1ydXV6xTwXhnUkhxtl34QTrEQs0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_253158&impradid=253158&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat253158&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_253158&utm_source=253158-Facebook-+TM&impradname=Facebook-+TM&utm_medium=affiliate&irgwc=1&f_tmol_checkout=true&ab=m_efeat4317v1#efeat4212

Family Zoo Adventures: Totally Texas Edition (Dallas Zoo – Saturday, February 4th)

Families can explore the wonderful world of wildlife together during the ALL NEW Family Zoo Adventure Saturday Programs! Each monthly session will focus on a different theme and include activity stations, animal encounters, and special zoo tours that will make learning fun for young and old alike. Activities are developed for families with youth between 4 and 12. Family Zoo Adventures begin at 9:15 a.m. and end at 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Totally Texas: Whether hiking in the hill country or camping in the deserts of west Texas, our state is full of fantastic wildlife!

Tickets starting at just $15, get your tickets today here: http://www.dallaszoo.com/event/family-zoo-adventures-totally-texas-2/

Viola’s Community-Wide Baby Shower

Recently, someone broke into Viola’s House and stole ALL of their diapers, and they need your help. You can help by clicking HERE , ordering diapers, and have them sent to this address:

Cornerstone Church

c/o Viola’s House

1819 Martin L King Jr. Blvd

Dallas, TX, 75215

They are also hosting a community-wide baby shower this weekend! Can you help?

Here are they details: