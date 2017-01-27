BLOG: Bridging the Gap When You Don’t Agree – Rebecca’s Pen #mwjr 01/27/17

Is it just me, or does our society feel, oh, I don’t know, a little divided these days?

I was asked recently to speak at a leadership luncheon on how we can get along with those we disagree with. It was called “Bridging the Gap When You Don’t Agree.”

I have a little experience in this area.

I come from a large family with lots of cousins and second cousins. If you were to put all of us in a room together, we would be split down the middle on all things religious and political.

Did I mention that we’re Italian?

And loud?

And passionate?

But here’s the deal – despite our differences, we are each others’ favorite people in all the world. Particularly in my family of origin, we love each other like crazy. We drop what we’re doing when one of us is hurting, and have each others’ backs at all times.

But we totally disagree on some major, hot-button issues.

So how do we get along? What do we do when potentially divisive topics come up? I can’t speak for everyone, but here are a few things that I have learned that have served me well.

Remember that the person across the table from you is a work of God’s hands.

That means they have worth. They have value. They have ideas and thoughts and opinions that are worth listening to simply because God fashioned and formed them.

In their early years of school, my children brought countless pieces of artwork home with them every week from school. For the most part, I have saved every. single. piece.

Why?

Because I love them with an all-consuming love, and when you love someone like that, you love what they create.

Enter the conversation with humility.

Being in a family that doesn’t see eye-to-eye on some things has taught me that, no matter what I thought I knew going in, there are always two sides to every argument. No one person (except Jesus) has a corner on all the facts. We always have something to learn.

Do a heart-check.

I know that conversations always have the potential to get heated. When I feel the tension rising in me, I pause and do a heart-check. Why have I entered into this conversation? Is it to listen and learn, or to win? If the answer is the latter, it’s time to leave. Trust me on this one. When a conversation becomes a contest, no one wins.

Listen actively, not reactively.

Jesus’ brother, James, said, “everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” That is the textbook definition of active listening, but most people don’t do this.

Active listening is where you lean in, try to understand someone’s point, and learn. Active listeners ask questions. Active listeners don’t interrupt. They repeat back what the person said to make sure they heard them correctly. At the end of the conversation, they may not agree, but they appreciate the other person taking the time to unwrap their point.

Reactive listeners, on the other hand, don’t really care what you have to say and are simply waiting for their turn to talk. Reactive listeners often interrupt, take offense at differing viewpoints, and walk away angry.

Do not allow yourself to be offended.

Don’t be that person. Listen, just because someone disagrees with you doesn’t mean they don’t value or appreciate you. They simply see things another way. And that’s okay. If agreement is a prerequisite to your relationships, you will miss out on so many wonderful people. You will never grow if you only surround yourself with like-minded people who agree with you on everything. In the great commission, Jesus exhorted His disciples to go, teach, and baptize. We are to be salt on the earth and light in the dark, and we must learn how to disagree with dignity if we have any hope of accomplishing that.