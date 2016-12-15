Come through for Bella

My friend Stephanie has raised her neice, Bella, since birth. Bella’s mom is addicted to crack and her father has been out of the picture, however he showed up. He wanted Bella. The courts gave him Bella, however they want to do a social study on three households and in March get permanent custody to one person. They are looking at Bella’s mom, Dad and Stephanie. The social study cost $500.

Stephanie is going to pick up Della on Friday from California (using her own nickel). There are lawyer fees and many other fees associated with coming through for Bella. Stephanie does not know where this money will come from, but is hopeful that God owns the cattle on 1000 hills and will provide.