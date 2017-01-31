Finding Compassion In the Controversy

The recent Women’s March drew a dividing line among women; but it shouldn’t have. We are divided on abortion, politics, the wage gap, presentation of grievances, the words we use, and the ones we don’t use. These divisions have made it difficult for us to speak to one another without first declaring what “team” we are on. Once the “team,” such as republican/democrat, pro-life/pro-choice, has been established prejudice for or against the speaker makes the entire conversation null and void.

The last couple of days it has pained me to see some of the responses among women who hold a different opinions. Both sides have turned the other into villains. I can’t think of many things less productive. If women can’t agree then why have a march at all? It’s probably not possible to have complete agreement, but weeding out the things we absolutely don’t agree on is a start. For example, what woman does not agree with eliminating the wage gap where it exists?

I’m discouraged by some of the actions of protesters: the nudity, the profanity, the screaming down of those with a different opinion, the vilification of men. These actions don’t represent anything that I have been raised to value. I concede that this wasn’t representative of the entire group of protesters but it’s widely accepted. If you want to be taken seriously why do things that makes us look ridiculous?

When I was speaking to a woman, who is unapologetically for any and all of the most outrageous behavior, I began to understand a little more. She is the woman at the well, filtering life through the knowledge she had to that point. It became apparent that the men in her life made her feel less like a person and more like a thing. She was full of anger and hatred. She was desperate to be heard, but how she felt that exposing her body would help her to be less objectified was beyond my comprehension.

Or is it? There was a time I felt like an object. I felt like my “no, I don’t want you to put your hands on me” wasn’t being heard. It wasn’t being heard by the high school teacher who asked if I wanted to sit on his lap and if I wanted to be spanked. It wasn’t heard later when he said, I needed a hug and then put his hands on me even though I said no. (I don’t think he appreciated me crossing my arms and digging my elbows in his chest to keep his hug from being body to body.) I wasn’t being heard by the boss who accused me of doing something that I had not and called me every vulgar word I had ever heard and then later tried to put his hand up my skirt. (I hit him in the face with one of those huge multi-line phones, vaulted over the desk I was cornered behind, and ran out of the room.)

Not all men are safe. Not all men are unsafe.

Not all places are fair to women. Not all places are unfair to women.

If your life is made up almost entirely of unsafe men and unfair places you too would be desperate to be heard. You too would feel hopeless and lash out in some outrageous ways. We need Jesus. We need to experience HIs presence in our lives reminding us that His love is pure, genuine and consistent to all humans. We’ve each been the woman at the well, but the difference has been our life changing encounter with His love; the love that lays down it’s life for us. He did not use people for His own gratification. He was submissive to His Father’s will and selfless in its execution.

He is the healer of the wounds that cut so deep, are invisible to the outside world and of which hatred and hopelessness are symptoms. We need to engage these women (and men) with humility. We need to show them the love of Christ. We need to be a daily reminder that His kingdom is come and they are invited to be a part of it, experiencing the freedom, the hope and the wholeness it offers.