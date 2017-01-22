  • Follow KCBI
God healed my son from sepsis pneumonia

January 22, 2017
By on Praise Wall

On 1/20, I sent an urgent prayer request. My son had come up with sepsis pneumonia; a very dangerous & deadly infection. Or either he had the wrong diagnosis or our God quickly healed him; just like that!! Next day he was already working as if nothing had happened. He visited 2 urgent care clinics; the 2nd was for 2nd opinion. He did not have to go to a hospital. I believe God healed him in answer to your prayers. Who among the gods is like our God? majestic in holiness, glorious, & awesome in power & might?.

