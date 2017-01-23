God is always good

I want to thank so many who prayed for us when I posted about my daughter who was pregnant with their first child. She was having symptoms of losing the baby. I was wowed how many were praying for her. I wish I could say everything turned out the way we wanted it to but this baby went to be with the Lord. It has been rough on my daughter and we have cried alot but I still know God is good and in control and we hope and trust only in HIM even when we don’t understand and this says it for us Isa 43 ….” Fear not for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire you shall not be burned, Nor shall the flame scorch you.”