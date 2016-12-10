How I found God

January 8th of 2007 my ex girlfriend was driving drunk with me as the passenger (we were both drunk), fell asleep at the wheel, and hit a utility pole going about sixty miles per hour. That put me in four different hospitals for eight months, and the first two and a half months in a drug induced coma. When I awoke from the coma, after hearing that I’d never walk or talk again, and yet I currently do plenty of both, I’m in college right now with the ultimate goal of becoming a Christian pastor. All of this is also why I quit drinking almost ten years ago.