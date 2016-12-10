How I found God

  • Follow KCBI
December 10, 2016
January 8th of 2007 my ex girlfriend was driving drunk with me as the passenger (we were both drunk), fell asleep at the wheel, and hit a utility pole going about sixty miles per hour. That put me in four different hospitals for eight months, and the first two and a half months in a drug induced coma. When I awoke from the coma, after hearing that I’d never walk or talk again, and yet I currently do plenty of both, I’m in college right now with the ultimate goal of becoming a Christian pastor. All of this is also why I quit drinking almost ten years ago.

