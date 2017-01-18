How Jesus changed my life

I had a serious disease which caused my stomach to swell like I was 10 month’s pregnant I Prayed to God if it’s your will please take this away from me because I had to get my stomach pumped with a long needle they would get 6 to 7 liters of fluid every 6weeks that was in 2012 it has not swelled up since that was about a year after I became a Christian that’s also what brought me to the Lord so much more He has done for me since then I go to Household of Faith Church which the people there are such loving people who truly love one another.Your radio station has helped me understand the Bible so much more.Praise God He has changed my very bad way of living to such a much better way.Thank you God and Kcbi and all my family In Christ