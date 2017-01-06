BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 01/06/17

Here is Jay Allen’s Top Five Activities for this upcoming weekend!

1. Feed the City: Making Meals for the Homeless presented by Tango Tab

Come out and join us as we get together to work to make an impact in our community. FYI: This event is the 1st Saturday of every month at Gordon Biersch. So far since we have been doing this (3 years), we have made over 500,000 meals!

Saturday, January 7th!

Please arrive between 8:30am and 8:45am. We will begin promptly at 9am. Goes until 11:30

Who Can Attend: Anyone that can make a sandwich – no kids who have to be tended to. We have had kids there as young as 3yo.

What to Bring: You can bring any of the items in any combination, but this is what we recommend…

For approximately $16, you can get….

• 3 Packs of Meat (we prefer chicken or turkey)

• 3 (16 slice) American Cheese

• 4 Loaves of Wheat Bread – try to find a loaf that has 20 slices (not including the ends)

• 1 Container of Raisins

• 1 Bag of Baby Carrots

The goal is to make enough sandwiches to feed 5,000-10,000 people!

Location: Gordon Bierch

7401 Lone Star Dr. B120, Plano, TX 75924

Free parking behind the Restaurant in the parking garage or in front of it (limited space up front).

Gordon Biersch – Plano will also be open once we are done if you would like to order food or drinks.

All of the food gets delivered to SoupMobile!

2. Fort Worth Stockyards Championship Rodeo

A historical reenactment of the original Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show. The show features trick roping, trick shooting, trick riding, cowboy songs and an entertaining look at history. Historical figures such as Pawnee Bill come to life and transport the spectator back in time. The shows are based on actual events and stunts that occurred in the original Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show that toured the country some 90 years ago.

Spectators will get a glimpse of the past as entertainers recreate the original Wild West show, which was first held in Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum in 1909. Wholesome entertainment for the entire family full of animals, spectacular performers with ropes, bullwhips, pistols and even a singing cowboy!

Fort Worth Stockyards at 8pm on Saturday the 7th!

Get tickets at fortworthstockyards.com!

3. Star Party at Rafes Urban Astronomy Center at UNT in Denton!

At Star Parties, you can learn about the night sky from our knowledgeable staff and students and enjoy an opportunity to see objects in space through our telescopes.

Please be aware that the cost per person is $5 and we only take cash or check at this moment.

Event is at 6pm on Saturday, the 7th!

4. Team Strike Force is at Elevate Life Church in Frisco!

Team Strike Force is back at Elevate Life Church for an action-packed one-night event! They are a group of athletes who perform feats of strength such as: blowing up hot water bottles, snapping baseball bats, ripping phonebooks and smashing through walls of ice – all to inspire. They are known for using strength, speed and power to encourage and motivate people of all ages. After 30 years, Team Strike Force has travelled the world changing lives, and they are celebrating their 30th anniversary with us! Get ready for a stand on your feet, adrenaline-rushing, interactive event.

Mark your calendars, call your friends and get ready, because Team Strike Force is here this January!

Team Strike Force will be here at Elevate Life Church for a free, family-friendly event – you do NOT want to miss this!

When: Sunday, January 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Elevate Life Church

8500 Teel Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75034

Cost: Free!

Age group: Everyone is invited; this is a family-friendly event.\

5. The Irving Bridal Show at Las Colinas!

The Las Colinas Bridal Show will be the FIRST Bridal Show of 2017 in North Texas! Over 100 wedding businesses will be attending this premier event to guide you in planning every detail of your wedding and honeymoon! If 2017 is your year for wedding bells, you cannot miss this show! Buy tickets and use PROMO CODE, FB to receive a discount on admission! Once registered, you will be qualified to WIN fantastic prizes! Mark your calendar & see you at the show!

Location & Time: Irving Convention Center (Sunday, January 8th, 2017) : 12pm-5pm