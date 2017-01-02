Journey of Life

Hello, in 2014 my mother was diagnosis with breast cancer. During my journey I came upon (90.9) KCBI FM, your music and words of hope and encouragement made my days much easier. As of November 8 2016 my mother went to be with the Lord, she was on maximum life support and our family had to make the most difficult decision of our lives.

I spoke to the Lord during my mothers fight for life, I prayed to the Lord for a little more time with my mother, if I could only speak with her, if could see me, the nursing staff and physician told us that my mother would not live must longer after they remove the breathing-tube, My mother had been in induced coma. But, God heard my cry and on November 7, 2016 my mother opened her eyes as God gave me a little more time to speak and pray for my mother.

You see, my mother could not speak to me physically but I could feel her spiritually as I was one with her and the Lord. The song by Hillary Scott – Thy well be done was such a impact, Thank you.