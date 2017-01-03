Compass is here to serve churches, businesses, ministries, schools and other organizations by providing biblically-based solutions on handling money and possessions. Our experience and services include:

1. Leading globally with over 35 years of world wide service.

2. Bringing awareness to the 2350 verses in scripture dealing with money and possessions.

3. Equipping your organization with practical tools that open hearts to the transformation that can only come from God’s Word.

4. Assessing your organization’s needs through our experienced field team members to serve everyone in your organization, regardless of their age or financial position.

5. Discovering what God wants for the people in your organization, while not expecting anything from you.