How Much Light Are You Letting In

Imagine your life is like a house with all the curtains drawn. The Holy Spirit (HS) says, “lets open these windows and get some light in here.” You say, “I can see all that I need to see.” HS responds, “There is more here and you can’t see it unless you open the curtains.” You shrug and walk away; HS is grieved (or as I like to imagine, face-palms).

It’s tempting to have “just enough” Jesus to get through the day; to find our way around and have some comfort. Letting more Jesus into your life can be uncomfortable; it absolutely will reveal to you things that you would rather pretend are not an issue. His perfection floods the room, illuminating every corner. You know that you are living in squalor; ignoring it won’t change anything. The Holy Spirit doesn’t want you to live like this. His job is to convict but its also to help resolve the situation. He wants you to rip open the curtains so that you and He can get to work: clearing walkways, dusting, removing trash, decorating with things that are pure, holy, praiseworthy (Phil. 4:8).

Paul is giving this message in Ephesians 4: 17-well, pretty much the rest of the letter. He says that the world lives in darkness and we are to put off our former self, the self we were before our life changing encounter with the love of Christ. Don’t fall into the temptation of handling things in a way that is similar to the world–things that cause the Holy Spirit to face-palm. Instead let the light of Christ shine through you, unfiltered and unrestrained.

Pull the curtains back. Sure, its uncomfortable and embarrassing, but its the path to a life more abundant and true freedom. Allow the light of Christ to flood your heart, soul and mind. Work with the Holy Spirit to take an inventory of what needs to get done and then do it.