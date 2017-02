We chatted with Brandi Miller this morning from Viola’s House in Downtown Dallas. Someone stole ALL of their diapers, and they need your help. You can help by clicking HERE , ordering diapers, and have them sent to this address:

Cornerstone Church

c/o Viola’s House

1819 Martin L King Jr. Blvd

Dallas, TX, 75215

They are also hosting a community-wide baby shower this weekend. Can you help?