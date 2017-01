When the night is dark and the path is hidden, the Word of God is a beacon to guide you. Dive deep and discover His promises. By His Word He promises to help you, hold you, and hide you in His wings. He will never fail you, forsake you, or forget you. Your past is forgiven, your present is secure, and your future is forever in His dwelling place. #HeartStrongFaith Tickets are going fast!! Go to HeartStrongFaith.com and join us on Feb.24/25! <3 ... See MoreSee Less

When the night is dark and the path is hidden, the Word of God is a beacon to guide you. Dive deep and discover His promises. By His Word He promises to help you, hold you, and hide you in His wings. ...