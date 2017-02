Matthew West

Alyssa Ferguson's story was one of Compassion, Hope, and Love. She was dealing with a cancerous brain tumor and with her one wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she chose to have a well built in Africa so that the residents could have clean water. We're deeply saddened to hear that she has passed away recently as her story continues to inspire the world around us! In the words of Matthew West, she was a World Changer! Rest In Peace Alyssa.

