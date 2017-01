It's time to silence the echoes of your past. You serve a God who stubbornly refuses to condemn you. Before He saved you, He saw the worst in you, and still He gave His Son for you. Why won't you receive His grace? He purchased your life with His blood, and He has no buyers remorse. You are free. You are clean. You are cherished and precious in His sight. So breath. Exhale. And live in the light of His love. #HeartStrongFaith February 24/25 ... See MoreSee Less

