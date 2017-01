When we pause and remember that it's not about us and we are not the axis upon which everything spins, we can rest, rejoice, and breathe. It's God's plan, and you play a part. That means you can't derail it, destroy it, or even dampen it. You can't slow it down and you can't trip Him up. We can, however, saturate ourselves in His Word and be a part of the miraculous. We can move in step with the Creator of the Universe with no fear of failure. That is #HeartStrongFaith. ... See MoreSee Less

