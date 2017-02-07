Praise for answered prayer!

God has been moving mightily in my life and my family. I have a great new job I started on the 23rd of January. There is sooo much peace in my life and a growing heart desire to serve God like I have never done before! Also, God is mending past relational issues, and my direct family children are even being positively affected by the prayers.

God has really been working within me to free and clear my mind and heart to see His heart, His plan, and His purpose for me and my family within the River Valley area.

Please continue to pray! I will post another prayer with more detail!