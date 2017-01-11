I’m not sure who needs this but here it goes, 2016 was the fourth year I had been praying non stop for my daughter to be saved from the addiction to heroin and then my dad had a stroke and was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer there would be no cure just an attempt to prolong his life, I prayed constantly if I was breathing I was praying, my daughter came home 2 days before Christmas clean and sober and my dad is in remission, if you think God doesn’t hear you, your wrong he does hear you, keep praying, lean on him and trust him, prayer works 8
