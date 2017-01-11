Prayer works

You don't need a fresh start with the Lord. You don't need a second chance and you don't need a new beginning. There are no "do-overs" with God, there is only DONE, FINISHED, PAID-IN-FULL. Because of that - you are free to worship, free to serve, free to joyfully obey, and even free to fall and fail. When (and not if) you do, turn to Him, receive your grace, and rejoin the race, knowing that Christ finished in first place on your behalf. Friend, He loves you with a love your mind will never be able to fathom on this side of heaven. Go, love, serve, laugh, worship, and play. You are free in Christ forever. #HeartStrongFaith #JoinTheMovement ... See MoreSee Less

