BLOG: Rebecca’s Famous Chick-Pea Brownies #mwjr 02/03/17

Dear Moms with picky eaters,

This one’s for you! As heard about on Mornings With Jeff and Rebecca, the famous Chick Pea Brownies:

Throw the following in a food processor:

1 can of rinsed chick peas.

1 T unsweetened cocoa.

1/2 t of both baking soda and baking powder. Must have both.

1/2 cup of almond butter or peanut butter My favorite is Maple flavored Almond Butter)

1/3 cup maple syrup – the real thing, not maple flavored high fructose corn syrup

2 t . of almond extract. Do not settle for vanilla.

1 egg.

1 full scoop of chocolate protein powder.

1 carrot, shaved down with a peeler. I peeled the whole thing into the food processor.

Purée until smooth. It will be a tad grainy, don’t panic. Grease 8×8 square pan. Spread batter evenly. Lick spoon. Sprinkle top with white and/or chocolate chips. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Let your picky-picky binge on these super protein brownies and don’t feel guilty about it. 💖 💖 💖you’re welcome.