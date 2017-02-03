  • Follow KCBI
BLOG: Rebecca’s Famous Chick-Pea Brownies #mwjr 02/03/17

February 3, 2017
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, Rebecca's Blog

Dear Moms with picky eaters,

This one’s for you! As heard about on Mornings With Jeff and Rebecca, the famous Chick Pea Brownies:

Throw the following in a food processor:

  • 1 can of rinsed chick peas.
  • 1 T unsweetened cocoa.
  • 1/2 t of both baking soda and baking powder. Must have both.
  • 1/2 cup of almond butter or peanut butter My favorite is Maple flavored Almond Butter)
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup – the real thing, not maple flavored high fructose corn syrup
  • 2 t. of almond extract. Do not settle for vanilla.
  • 1 egg.
  • 1 full scoop of chocolate protein powder.
  • 1 carrot, shaved down with a peeler. I peeled the whole thing into the food processor.

Purée until smooth. It will be a tad grainy, don’t panic. Grease 8×8 square pan. Spread batter evenly. Lick spoon. Sprinkle top with white and/or chocolate chips. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Let your picky-picky binge on these super protein brownies and don’t feel guilty about it. 💖💖💖you’re welcome.

