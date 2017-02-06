Snatched Away

Things no one ever says:

“I hope my marriage ends in divorce.”

“This brand new job is perfect; I hope I get fired.”

“I hope my children never grow up to be successful.”

“I hope someone close to me dies soon.”

“I hope to get really sick and have to practically live in the hospital indefinitely.”

What guarantees do we have in this life? Perfect marriages dissolve into broken hearts, dream jobs become nightmares, bundles of joy can become choking knots of worry, the most fit among us can be brought low by one word: cancer, who can predict such things? God.

I see life as a math equation. The course of it flows with every variable we put into the equation and every variable that is forced into it by the actions of others or outside influences. This is the path the world is on, set into motion the day Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit. However, God is the unpredictable variable. He applies course correction and comfort. He cancels out some variables all together and others He uses to achieve the solution He desires.

This world can offer you no guarantees because nothing about it is absolute. Fortunately, Jesus can, and does: “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand” John 10:28.