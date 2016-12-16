Stronger through God

I moved to Dallas one year ago in order to start a new life and open up my own business. I let go of my fear and took a leap of faith for a dream that filled my heart. It was very lonely and they were challenges daily. But every day I listen to KCBI and God always comes through for me even, especially when I don’t know how I’m going to overcome certain struggles. I am encouraged by the words of hope. Everything that has been built this past year is because of his goodness. My strength in this new life is fueled by God! Don’t give up! You don’t have to face your fears alone