The Good Shepherd

Sometimes you are like a sheep that has wandered off on your own path; looking to blaze your own trail or find happiness to the rhythm of the world’s pied piper.

At first you think how amazing this new adventure is, you cross waters you only saw in the distance and become proud of your independence. You can’t help but skip and play, soaking in the warm sun. Why did the shepherd never bring us here? You start to think that maybe he just doesn’t know how great it is in this land of fun and sun. You see no predators and there is enough resources to meet your needs.

As the sun sets you lie down happy and exhausted. The breeze is soft, but it carries with it the scent of danger. You push the familiar smell away and convince yourself you imagined it. The smell grows stronger as you wake with a start. You have no way to defend yourself from the pack of wolves, whose howling now assaults your ears. In your panic you begin to run in the darkness, unsure if you are running from or to the danger. Then you find yourself lost and alone, tangled up in a mess that only a moment ago you thought couldn’t happen to you. You know where you went wrong but you can’t remember your way back.

You cry out to the shepherd and turn to see that he has found you in your distress. You wonder how long he has been there with open arms before you noticed your savior. You are humbled by the revelation that there is no great path of obstacles to traverse your way back. There is no need to earn back the shepherd’s trust or forgiveness. Instead, he gently reaches down, removes the thorns embedded in your skin and pulls you into his embrace. He carries you back to give your broken racing heart rest. The howling moves off in the distance.

Every night you rest next to him and his fire until morning. With the passing days you grow stronger and more confident. Your embarrassment becomes courage; your brokenness–wisdom. Your faith becomes indestructible. No bear, no lion, no pack of wolves and no mistake or arrogance on your part can ever remove you from the Good Shepherd’s love and devotion to you