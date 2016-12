Video: Lauren Daigle Performs 'Trust in You' Live on 'GMA'

Did you get a chance to see Lauren Daigle on Good Morning America this morning? Well she absolutely ROCKED IT! Watch the video below! #TeamHope



http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/video/… ... See MoreSee Less

The singer-songwriter performs the song from her new album, "How Can It Be."