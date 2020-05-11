10 Hashtags That Parents Need To Know About Now

In an age where TikTok, Instagram, and other networks are taking over and kids seem to be speaking a different language than us, it’s crucial that we take the time to learn how we can best help our kids. Especially during this pandemic, lots of kids contrary to popular belief aren’t seeing this as an ‘extended summer’ but rather as their worst nightmare which is leading them down a path that many parents fear. That’s why if you are monitoring your kid’s phones or social media feeds, keep an eye out for these hashtags as they could be vital to your child’s health and safety.

1. #deb = “depression”

2. #sue = “suicide”

The good news is if you type “#sue” into the search box on Instagram, you’ll get a warning pop-up. It reads, “Can we help? Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death. If you’re going through something difficult, we’d like to help.”

3. #ana = “anorexic” and #proana = pro-anorexic

4. #mia = “bulimia” and #promia = pro-bulimia

5. #ednos = “eating disorder not otherwise specified”

6. #thinsp = “thinspo” or “thinspiration”

7. #tina = crystal meth

8. #cu46 = “see you for sex”

9. #svv = “selbstverletzendes verhalten” or self-harming behavior

10. #secretsociety123 = a community of people who engage in NSSH, or non-suicidal self-harm

Bonus: The ✔️ emoji = marijuana (looking for or able to provide), but there are several other emoji that represent drug use, too.

I know that this list is very hard to read but we as parents got to stick together and make sure we do what’s best for our kids at the time. If you’d like to read the full article from iMom.com, you can click here!