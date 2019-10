Have you ever stopped to think that the words you say may be dating you? Jay Allen recently brought up to Rebecca that there are some words that she could be saying that might be making her sound old! Here they are:

Pocketbook Whippersnapper Tape (like casette tape) Xerox Floppy Disk Stewardess Grody Icebox Dungarees Groovy

Do you say any of these words still? 😉