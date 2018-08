This 11 year old is asking for Racing Stickers…to cover his CASKET! Whew – not the headline you want to read. But for Caleb Hammond who has been battling Leukemia he wants to go out in style and wants to cover his casket with racing stickers.

This may be something you can provide! Here’s the address if you want to send some stickers in his direction! Bless his heart!

Stickers and cards can be sent to Caleb Hammond’s family at 314 North J Street, Oskaloosa, IA 52577.