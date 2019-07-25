fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

INSPIRING: 2 Sisters Help Other Kids, One Bedtime Story At A Time

July 25, 2019

Zaria is 13. Her sister Hailey is 8. They love bedtime stories but it hit them that other kids might not have the chance to have bedtime stories read to them, for a lot of different reasons.

So, they decided to do it themselves, over Facebook Live. Now, 100 kids a night get a bedtime story shared with them by these difference makers.

Guess it’s a good reminder, isn’t it, that we are never too young (or too old!) to do SOMETHING to make this world a better place!

See the original story by MSN here!

 

