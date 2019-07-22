fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

INSPIRING: 2 Sisters Help Other Kids, One Bedtime Story At A Time

By July 22, 2019 No Comments

Zaria is 13. Her sister Hailey is 8. They love bedtime stories but it hit them that other kids might not have the chance to have bedtime stories read to them, for a lot of different reasons.

So, they decided to do it themselves, over Facebook Live. Now, 100 kids a night get a bedtime story shared with them by these difference makers.

Guess it’s a good reminder, isn’t it, that we are never too young (or too old!) to do SOMETHING to make this world a better place!

See the original story by MSN here!

 

You May Also Like

Mid-Days with DougUncategorized

Transform A Troubled Relationship With This One Sentence? It’s Possible.

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 16, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

Amazon Prime Day Hackers Could Target You… Don’t Fall For It!

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 15, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

An Uplifiting Story Of One Man’s Amazing 100 Year Life

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 11, 2019
X