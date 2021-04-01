2 Words That Can Take The Power Away From Anxiety

When we can respond to anxiety with these two simple words, we have the ability to steal it’s power.

Anxiety has become a pretty popular word over the course of the last year, but psychologists have seen that when you’re dealing with something that makes you anxious, you can see relief by tacking on the words “I Wonder” to whatever you’re anxious to. What this idea is called is “Dialectical Behavior Therapy” and the process of saying something out loud when you find yourself in an anxious state of mind helps you move this anxious thought out of the imagination and into the tangible where you’re able to flush out some of those scary scenarios.