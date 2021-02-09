2 Words That Will Improve Your Marriage

What we have for you are 2 words that will make for a happier marriage, backed up by research.

“Thank you.” Simply remember to show gratitude when you spouse says or does something that you appreciate and you take notice. It’s that simple. Don’t believe us? The journal “Personal Relationships” said, “The more that we show gratitude in our marriages, the more happy we’ll be and the more valued our spouse will feel.”

I know, this sound like total common sense but let’s put it into action and reap the benefits!