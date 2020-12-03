3 Creative Texts You Can Send To Support A Friend Who Is Stressed

When your loved ones are going through a stressful time, your first instinct may be to drop what you’re doing and be there for them. Sometimes, that just not possible but you still want to be able to show them you love and support them. Here are 3 creative texts you send right now to that person in your life that may make a world of difference to them.

1. “Just about to drop off cookies at your door” Doesn’t matter if you bought them or baked them, a sweet treat can always brighten someone’s day and it really is the thought that counts.

2. “Hey, I’m at the store. Can I pick up something for you?” The question “Can I do anything for you?” can be overwhelming when someone’s mind is already being pulled in a thousand different directions. This text could be a variation of things, but the point to be specific in your act of service.

3. “I’m proud of you.” Coping with stress takes up a ton of energy for any of us, so letting your loved ones know that you’re well aware of what they’re facing and that you’re proud of them could be just the encouragement they need to keep pushing through.