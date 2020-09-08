3 Gaps In Your Christian Life

Steve Cuss says there are 3 gaps many Christian contend with:

I believe in God’s love but struggle to experience it. I believe God is intimately involved, but don’t often see it. I thought I would be further along by now.

Does any of that sound familiar?

“Minding the gap” without legalism, shame & guilt is crucial. These gaps are manifest in doubt, our inner critic, comparison to friends, and how we are more formed by culture than gospel.

Our attempts to “mind” these gaps could be summarized as “try harder” or “the same things we’ve tried before, just more”

Let God love you today. Remember these words from scripture:

“Its your kindness which leads us to repentance, Lord.”

“This is how we set our hearts at rest in God’s presence, for even when our hearts condemn us, God is greater than our hearts and God knows everything.