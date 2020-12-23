3 Lies That Husbands Believe About Their Wives

Have you ever convinced yourself that something was true only to have to acknowledge the hard fact that you were wrong? We often do this in marriage. We tend to believe lies about our spouses that we can become so convinced are true. Sometimes, we even believe these lies due to our own complacency. Here are 5 lies that we believe about our spouses that we need to guard against.

1. Because I’m the leader, my wife’s input is less important.

Leadership is influence, and great leaders surround themselves with others who will influence them positively. Your wife needs to be one of your first go-to people for advice and one of your greatest influencers for good. Even though you may be the leader of your home, you are not an island. Your wife’s input into your life and family is both insightful and valuable if you will tap into it to help you be your best.

2. My wife is responsible for my happiness (but I’m not responsible for hers).

It’s easy to come home from a long day’s work and simply want a wife to meet us at the door with a sparkle in her eye, ready to meet our every need. But that’s not reality. Often, your wife may have had just as stressful a day as you did (if not more stressful). When we throw the weight of our happiness on her shoulders, we give her an unfair burden to bear. Marriage is not about making one another happy but about creating a happy life together with the one you love, which will involve good and bad days.

3. My wife should do more around the house than I do.

Whether right or wrong, many wives carry most of the workload at home. And while home responsibilities look different in every family, all family members—including Dad—should pitch in and do their part to make home life successful. For some, this may look more like laundry and dishes versus mowing and maintenance for others. Your wife is not your family’s maid. So take the time to do the dishes, fold the laundry, vacuum a little, or maybe even learn how to do some things that you’ve not yet tried so you can be a team player, not a bossy coach.

