3 Lies That Teenagers Believe About Money

Teenagers are being bombarded with lies about money. The world is consistently pouring into them its money principles, so much so that they become like the air we breathe, accepted without very little questioning. Little do they know that what’s shaping their money mind is often toxic.

If you are a teenager, I am going to share with you some money lies that are regularly being put before you. If you are a parent of a teenager, let these money lies become points of conversation. The world certainly won’t tell them the truth. It is up to you.

Money lie #1: The Bible doesn’t really speak to money.

Money cannot be compartmentalized. How you think about and manage money will affect most areas of your life. Money is also a reflection of your heart. So, it’s not surprising that God spends over 2,000 verses about money, possessions, and stewardship. God tells us how to think about and use money in a way that bring us contentment and Him glory.

Money lie #2: My money decisions don’t really matter right now.

The decisions you make and the habits you make now can have a significant impact on your financial future. Right now, you can make a big difference in your future retirement by placing $2,000 each year into a Roth IRA. Right now, you can significantly limit your future student loan debt by choosing a cost-effective school and determining to pay for your education with cash. Right now, you can start using the biblical pattern for money management, Give-Save-Live. These days are significant. Don’t underestimate the importance of your teenage years. Your money decisions during these years can either put you way ahead, or they can put you way behind.

Don’t underestimate the importance of your teenage years. Your money decisions during these years can either put you way ahead, or they can put you way behind.

Money lie #3: The little bit of money I can give will not make a difference.

I get it. You don’t have a big salary right now so you think that the money you can give to God’s mission is so numerically small that it is not worth giving. Don’t fall into that way of thinking. Remember, that God took a few fish and a few loaves of bread and fed 5,000. Remember, Jesus pointed to a widow who gave only two coins and said that she gave more than anyone else. Our God is a God of multiplication. He can take whatever you can give and do amazing things with it. Our God also cares more about sacrifice than amount. In God’s economy, amount sacrificed always supersedes amount given. So, give, even if it is numerically little.

Money lies are everywhere. Don’t fall for them. They can lead you down a path of spiritual and financial ruin. Learn about and follow God’s design for money. Seek his truth about money and you will find that for which you are truly looking.

This article was originally published by Art Rainer on his website. Art Rainer is a Vice President at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University and an MBA from the University of Kentucky. He writes widely about issues related to finance, wealth, and generosity.

Parents, if you’re interested in teaching your teenager more about money, Art’s book, The Money Challenge for Teens: Prepare for College, Run from Debt, and Live Generously is a great resource.