3 Mistakes We Make When Reading The Bible

I got to sit down with Tara-Leigh Cobble from the “The Bible Recap” and “The God Shot” here at KCBI, and she lays it all out for us in talking about the 3 mistakes we often make when we’re reading the bible.

1) We go into scripture with a “me” attitude. Tara-Leigh said she often went to scripture wanting to see how she could get what she wants from God and how to please God instead of going into her time in the Word looking for God.

2) We don’t regard the context of what we’re reading as important. We have this habit of trying to pull things out of their intended context to try and make it fit into our life circumstances. We need to start looking at scripture for what it really is and learning from the reality of the words that Jesus spoke.

3) We’re impatient. Sometimes, we make the mistake of reading scripture as an application list and when we do read through scripture and things don’t make sense, we desire immediate answers. It’s like going into your first conversation with someone and demanding answers about their deepest experiences when we haven’t even gotten to know them. We first have to get to know God and find patience in that relationship.

Have you been guilty of any of these? I sure have. If you want to hear my full sit down with Tara-Leigh Cobble, take a listen below! If you’re a fan Tara-Leigh’s podcast “The Bible Recap”, it’s being turned into a book that’s being released November 3rd!