3 Questions To Ask Your Kids During Stressful Times

No school. No playdates. No camps. No pool outings. The world as kids know it has been thoroughly upended and they are justifiably anxious, whether they show it or not. It’s up to the adults in the room to get them to open up about those feelings so that they can be addressed. Doing so takes finesse, curiosity, and a very light touch.

Getting kids, regardless of age, involved in problem-solving makes them feel empowered and like they’re part of the solution. However, psychologists points out, if you ask vague questions, you’ll get vague answers, including the dreaded “I’m fine”. Their advice is to lead with curiosity and ask open-ended yet specific questions:

What was the most fun thing you did today?

What can we do together to make it better?

I read something interesting today and wanted to know if you had a reaction to it?

