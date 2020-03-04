3 Reasons Why You Are Living Paycheck To Paycheck

It’s no secret that many of us struggle with managing finances in our lives either because of comparison, lack of knowledge, or simply an apathy for tracking spending. However, in reality, it’s important that as Christians we don’t find ourselves in the position of having more month left than money.

1. You Overestimate How Smart You Are About Money

It’s important that we are constant learners when it comes to the world of finance because as soon as we think we know everything, we lose the opportunity to become wiser in our stewardship of God’s resources.

2. You Have No Idea Where Your Money Goes

A budget is the greatest thing that you can do for your money because instead of wondering where your money is going every month, you’re telling your money exactly where to go. For many people, they believe that a budget hinders them from living the life they want when in reality, a budget gives you permission to spend!

3. You Are Influenced by Influencers

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Keeping Up With The Joneses” but if we can be honest, that quote highlights a big problem in our country. 1 in 3 Americans live paycheck to paycheck and part of that has to do with the constant comparison of our lives to other people’s lifestyles. The reality is that everyone’s financial situation is different and the goal should not be more stuff, it should be contentment. In the words of Dave Ramsey, “People that are content don’t have the best of everything, they make the BEST of everything they have.”

