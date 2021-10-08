3 Rules Of Engagement To Follow In Your Church

When it comes to engaging people, there are certainly many ways to go about it and it’s likely that you’ll need to try different methods. Meet people where they are and try to bring the church to them instead of trying to get them to step outside of their lives to go to church. When people experience personal value from your church, they’ll keep coming back.

Rebecca McLaughlin recently tweeted three rules of engagement that her and her husband have when we go to church:

An alone person in our gathering is an emergency. Friends can wait. Introduce a newcomer to someone else.

Let’s all be missionaries at church today!