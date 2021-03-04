3 Simple Questions To Rejuvenate Your Conversations

After nearly a year of spending the majority of our time with just family, routine has probably settled in and our conversations may have gotten…stale.
Here are 3 simple questions that you can use to help rejuvenate your conversations and add some life back into your interactions!
- What did you imagine being an adult would be like when you were a little kid?
- If you were invisible for 2 hours, what are some things you would do?
- What song always puts you in a good mood?
Our prayer is that these questions provide some funny answers and will allow memories to be made!