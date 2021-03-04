3 Simple Questions To Rejuvenate Your Conversations

After nearly a year of spending the majority of our time with just family, routine has probably settled in and our conversations may have gotten…stale.

Here are 3 simple questions that you can use to help rejuvenate your conversations and add some life back into your interactions!

What did you imagine being an adult would be like when you were a little kid? If you were invisible for 2 hours, what are some things you would do? What song always puts you in a good mood?

Our prayer is that these questions provide some funny answers and will allow memories to be made!