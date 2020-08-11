3 Terrible Reasons To Read Your Bible

You’re ready to read the Bible. Excited even. You start off with a grand plan with great enthusiasm … but fizzle out by the end of the week. Why do so many of us struggle to simply read the Bible consistently?

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

While much of it can be due to a lack of habit and training, it can also have to do with our unhealthy motivations. We must pay attention to the desires of the heart, especially when we are setting out on a spiritual endeavor.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1. To Make God Happy With You

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

If you are in Christ, God is already happy with you. He looks at you with unconditional and unending mercy, love, and grace, because when He looks at you He sees the righteousness of Christ (1 Cor. 5:21). If you are trying to be obedient to impress Him, you are spinning your wheels. Christ has already been perfectly obedient on your behalf.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

2. To Impress Other People

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We live in a performance-based culture. It is bound to seep into every area of our lives. I see this show its ugly head every Sunday morning—in my own heart as well as in the lives of others. We are a people fearful of what people think of us. We must be careful to guard against performance in our spiritual lives.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

3. Because It Is What Good Christians Do

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Following Christ is not primarily about making us into better people, it is about making us into the image of God. Obedience is not meant to have people look at me and say, “Wow! Look at her!” The goal of obedience is to have people look at me and declare, “Wow! Look at her God!”

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

If you are currently reading the Bible for any of the above reasons, don’t stop! Keep going. But as you do, begin praying and working toward a healthier perspective!

This article was graciously provided to us by Katie Orr and if you’d like to read more of her writing or access the original article on her website, click here!