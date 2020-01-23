3 Things That DON’T Determine Your Value

If you’re anything like me it’s really easy to get tripped up and start believing that our value is tied to ANY of these externals

1) What you have.

Hopefully, this is self-evident. Your value as a person has zero to do with how much money you have or don’t have, what kind of neighborhood you live in, or how well you’re “performing” financially.

2) What you can do.

I think this is the trickiest. So many of us internalize an unspoken belief that we earn our keep by how productive we are. For Christians, we often conflate this with serving God and others. Serving is great – we all should.

But your dignity, worth, and intrinsic value are not determined by how much you do, or don’t do, it.

3) What others think of you.

Hard to shake it, I know, but if someone in particular that means a lot to you doesn’t think much of you, or simply doesn’t think of you at all, that doesn’t set your worth.

God does that, and God alone. And if you doubt how he sees you….look to the Cross of His Son, Jesus.