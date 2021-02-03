3 Things That Happen When You Pray Specific Prayers

When we get bold enough to pray very specifically, specific needs can be met!

First of all, I don’t believe God is like one of those machines outside the store where you put in a quarter, spin the handle and a little plastic bubble drops out of the bottom with a prize in it. It’s not about the luck of the draw.

Proverbs 16:33 says: The lot is cast into the lap, but its every decision is from the Lord.

That’s why it’s important for us to pray specific prayers. When we do, a few things happen:

1) Praying for a specific need to be met creates a deeper bond of trust with God and emphasizes our dependence on Him. Even though God knows what you want and need, He wants you to ask Him for it.

2) Being very specific helps us better understand our desires. This happened Tuesday. My son lives in Austin and he’s moving to Flower Mound. His company wasn’t outright offering a moving “bonus” so my husband and I prayed with him over the phone and asked God to meet this specific need in a very specific way. The next day, my son got the exact moving bonus that we asked God to provide from my son’s employer. My hope in praying for this was to ask God to provide comfort financially in my son’s move.

3) Praying for the specific desires of our heart will increase our faith. You may have heard me mention my friend Carol who is in stage four pancreatic cancer. From the beginning of her diagnosis in August she started losing an incredible amount of weight. For her 25th wedding anniversary her husband gave her an amazing “upgraded” diamond ring. Well, she figured it slipped off and she lost it. We prayed together last Saturday for many things and yesterday she found her ring after MONTHS of searching. She is really in a place of questioning in her faith and God cared so much about meeting her in a place where she would understand that as well as the need to pray specifically. I believe this will help her to rely more on God.