3 Things To Consider Before Asking For A Raise

It’s never easy to ask your boss for a raise, but if you’ve earned it, you’ve earned it! Sadly, there are so many people who will actively avoid asking for a pay rise in work, purely because they want to avoid the awkward encounter with their boss.

At the end of the day, if you work hard, and have proven yourself, there really is no reason why you shouldn’t speak to your boss about getting a pay increase. And when you do pluck up the courage to speak about a raise, be sure to consider the following.

1. It’s Normal!

The most important thing to remember is that asking for a raise doesn’t make you greedy. Its a perfectly normal thing to do, and people ask for salary increases pretty much every day. So, please don’t feel guilty or uncomfortable about having the conversation. Remember, if you’ve been working hard enough to warrant a raise, your boss will more than likely be expecting the salary discussion.

2. Think About The Timing

Okay so the last 12 months are a perfect example of this point. The last thing you want to do is ask for a raise at the wrong time, shooting yourself in the foot slightly. Be aware of the financial situation of the company, the economic climate, or if your boss has just been a bit off. Gauge the situation before launching in, and be intelligent with your timing.

3. Do Your Research

Before you go to speak with your manager, make sure you’ve done your research, and you know what to ask for. There’s no point in going in with a number that is either selling yourself short, or that may be a bit too ambitious. Actually, the best thing to do is some research into industry standard salaries.

